Laurent Robinson returns to Dallas Cowboys' radar

Although Laurent Robinson passed his team physical before last week's release from the Jacksonville Jaguars, he stated shortly thereafter that concussion symptoms still persist.
The Dallas Cowboys will consider a reunion with the wide receiver who enjoyed a breakout 2011 season with Tony Romo, The Dallas Morning News reported, but it's not just the concussion issues that are a concern. Robinson's ankle also has drawn a red flag from the organization.
If the team is satisfied with Robinson's health later in the offseason, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones suggested the receiver could be brought back in the fold once salary-cap space is freed up via extensions for Romo and franchise player Anthony Spencer.
"Obviously, he played lights out and we tried to sign him last year and his price got more than we could handle under our cap," Jones said, via The Dallas Morning News. "But obviously things change from year to year. We've got to look at the big picture with Laurent. He had some injuries that we're going to be doing our homework on and be going from there."
Robinson was a potent red-zone weapon for Romo in 2011, hauling in 54 passes for 858 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Cowboys had trouble filling Robinson's role last season, splitting third receiver duties among the trio of Kevin Ogletree, Dwayne Harris and Cole Beasley.