Laurent Robinson: Justin Blackmon has 'gotta grow up'

A third-round pick out of Illinois State by the Atlanta Falcons in 2007, Robinson caught 37 passes in 15 games as a rookie, but a hamstring injury limited him to just six games in 2008. Traded to the St. Louis Rams in 2009, Robinson was poised to have a breakout season -- he had 13 receptions in two-plus games -- before he was placed on injured reserve with a broken fibula. Robinson caught 34 balls for the Rams in 2010, but the team did not attempt to bring him back after last year's lockout.