Larry Johnson arrested on domestic violence charge

Published: Oct 05, 2012 at 09:58 AM

LAS VEGAS -- Former NFL running back Larry Johnson was arrested early Friday at a posh Las Vegas Strip resort on a felony domestic violence-strangulation charge involving a woman who told police she was his ex-girlfriend.

Larry Alphonso Johnson Jr., 32, was being held on $15,000 bail at Clark County jail pending an initial court appearance on the charge that could carry a penalty of at least two years in state prison if he is convicted.

Johnson was arrested about 4:30 a.m. at the Bellagio resort, according to a police report that said Johnson and the woman had been drinking alcohol before the altercation, and that the woman had marks on her face and bruises on her neck.

A 32-year-old woman from Maryland alleged that Johnson choked her during an argument in his room until she became unconscious, and she awoke in her underwear in the hallway, a police report states.

She said she awoke in the 10th floor hallway and knocked on doors until someone called hotel security.

It wasn't clear from the police report if the woman was hospitalized or received medical treatment. Officer Marcus Martin, a Las Vegas police spokesman, said he had no information about her condition.

The arresting officer said Johnson and the woman each told him about previous physical altercations, including one at another Las Vegas Strip hotel. Johnson at one point pretended to run from hotel security officers and told one security officer he would rip his vocal chords out, the police report said.

Yvette Monet, a spokeswoman for Bellagio resort owner MGM Resorts International, cited guest privacy policies and declined comment.

It wasn't immediately clear if Johnson had a lawyer.

