Larry Foote, Pittsburgh Steelers agree to contract

James Harrison is out the door, but the Pittsburgh Steelers are hanging on to another one of their aging linebackers.
NFL.com's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported Tuesday the team has agreed to a multiyear contract with Larry Foote. ESPN first reported the news.
Multiple reports in recent days projected Foote, Pittsburgh's starting inside linebacker, as a potential re-signing. The Steelers wanted Foote back to play opposite Lawrence Timmons in a defense that has more answers inside than outside, where Harrison's release leaves a pass-rushing hole on the edge.
Outside of a one-year stint with the Detroit Lions in 2009, Foote has played every season in Pittsburgh since he was drafted by the Steelers in 2002. Foote, 32, started 16 games last season but struggled against the run and looked slower than ever.
The Steelers' future at the position, in theory, is Sean Spence, who's on the way back from a major knee injury. Spence's hazy future made the Foote re-signing more important for the Steelers than it would have been otherwise.
It was reported that the Arizona Cardinals were interested in luring Foote away from Pittsburgh. The Steelers are tight up against the salary cap and don't have much wiggle room on the books, but keeping Foote emerged as a priority.