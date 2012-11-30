Larry Foote of Pittsburgh Steelers awarded $1.2M in valet scam

DETROIT -- A judge has awarded $1.2 million to Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Larry Foote, who says he was the victim of bogus valet contracts at Detroit-area shopping malls.
Attorney Jim Acho says Foote invested more than $400,000 with two men who claimed to have parking contracts at Somerset Collection in Troy and Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi, Mich. He says there were no such deals.
Foote, a Detroit native, filed a lawsuit in Wayne County Circuit Court. A default judgment was entered against the men, who never responded to the lawsuit. Judge Lita Popke awarded Foote more than $1 million Friday. Under Michigan law, financial damages can be tripled.
Acho says Foote is conservative with his money but was misled. The lawyer says collecting the judgment will be tough.
