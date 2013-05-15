Larry Fitzgerald thrilled Carson Palmer with Cardinals

Fitzgerald has several other reasons to be excited beyond the quarterback and offensive line upgrades. Defenders won't be able to employ bracket coverage, as beat writers have noted that last year's first-rounder Michael Floyd looks "impressive" and "more confident" while taking more first-team reps than Andre Roberts. Arians is deploying Fitzgerald in the slot as well as outside, just as he did in helping Reggie Wayne to the second-highest yardage total of his career last season.