Around the League

Presented By

Larry Fitzgerald thrilled Carson Palmer with Cardinals

Published: May 15, 2013 at 04:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Larry Fitzgerald is coming off his least productive season since his rookie year in 2004. His four touchdowns were the lowest total of his career, and he found the end zone just once after Halloween.

It wasn't for lack of effort. Fitzgerald's 156 targets were seventh among NFL wide receivers, but the Arizona Cardinals' wayward quarterbacks couldn't get him the ball, and they finished with a combined 55.4 completion percentage and 63.1 passer rating. Of the six quarterbacks who started for the Cardinals since Kurt Warner's retirement after the 2009 season, only Ryan Lindley remains with the organization.

Fitzgerald, a stand-up guy, isn't one to complain about the NFL's worst quarterback situation over the past few years, but it's clear that he's relieved to have Carson Palmer under center this season.

"It does instill confidence knowing the leader of your offense is into it and wants to see everyone play at a high level," Fitzgerald said of Palmer, the team's official website reported Tuesday.

Palmer is just as excited to work with Fitzgerald, saying he's been "exactly what I expected" after seeing him from afar over the years.

"He's working as hard in practice as he was in games," Palmer said. "He's a perfectionist. He wants to do things right every single times. He and I will get along great because I am the same way."

Fitzgerald told the Arizona Republic that it's been a "great offseason so far," and new head coach Bruce Arians' system has him "excited and looking forward to the season."

Fitzgerald has several other reasons to be excited beyond the quarterback and offensive line upgrades. Defenders won't be able to employ bracket coverage, as beat writers have noted that last year's first-rounder Michael Floyd looks "impressive" and "more confident" while taking more first-team reps than Andre Roberts. Arians is deploying Fitzgerald in the slot as well as outside, just as he did in helping Reggie Wayne to the second-highest yardage total of his career last season.

Fantasy leaguers should expect a bounce-back season from the NFL's second-best receiver.

Follow Chris Wesseling on Twitter @ChrisWesseling.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW