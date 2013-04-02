Larry Fitzgerald smarting from 'disappointing' season

Watching a player as gifted as Larry Fitzgerald languish on a dreadful Arizona Cardinals offense last season was tough to stomach.
How do you think Fitzgerald felt?
"I'm coming off the most disappointing season of my career and I'm in 'prove it' mode," Fitzgerald told Darren Urban of the Cardinals' team site on Tuesday. "Anyone who can come to our team and help us reclaim the division, I'm all for."
Fitzgerald is referring, of course, to Carson Palmer, who was introduced as the Cardinals' new starting quarterback on Tuesday. Palmer is Fitzgerald's eighth quarterback since Kurt Warner took his crew cut to NFL Network studios after the 2009 season.
Fitzgerald is an anomaly: a wide receiver who serves as the heart and soul of his team. Palmer's job will be to help Fitzgerald return to the apex of his position after a subpar statistical season by his lofty standards.
"To be a quarterback coming to a team where a receiver runs things and pretty much is the one everyone looks up to is a unique situation for me," Palmer said.
Going from the Raiders' receivers to Larry Fitzgerald is like trading a Spam dinner for a well-aged T-bone steak. No wonder Palmer was smiling on Tuesday.