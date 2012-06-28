Around the League

Larry Fitzgerald seeks title, not 'Top 100' ranking

Published: Jun 28, 2012 at 02:34 AM

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was revealed as the No. 7 player on the NFL Network's "The Top 100: Players of 2012" list on Wednesday. Most players would be thrilled with a ranking that high.

Most players are not Larry Fitzgerald, who has remained one of the most productive receivers in the league over the past two seasons, despite playing with four different starting quarterbacks. And one of them was Max Hall.

The perennial Pro Bowl wideout took to his Facebook page Wednesday night to say that, while he's honored to be among the top 10 players in the NFL, he wants more.

"I've completed 8 NFL seasons, while I am somewhat satisfied with personal achievements, I have come close only once to achieving the ultimate team goal," Fitzgerald wrote. "Being a productive WR is no longer enough. I've grown into a position of leadership as a Cardinals team captain and have tried to expand my role as a mentor and example for our core of young players.

"My sincere hope is that we can get back to the playoffs on a regular basis and become Super Bowl Champions."

The Cardinals shook off a 1-6 start to finish 8-8 in 2011, largely due to an improving defense and Patrick Peterson's game-changing plays on special teams.

If Kevin Kolb is what the Cardinals thought he was when they acquired him from the Philadelphia Eagles, and Michael Floyd emerges as the No. 2 receiver the offense has lacked since the Anquan Boldin trade, the Cardinals offense could propel this team back to the top of the NFC West and into the playoffs this season.

