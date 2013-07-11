Around the League

Presented By

Larry Fitzgerald says players will adjust to pads rule

Published: Jul 10, 2013 at 11:38 PM

In an effort to police the proper use of mandatory knee and thigh pads this season, the NFL, which fines players for wearing low socks, will make sure players know the league isn't messing around.

"The more important deterrent, quite frankly, is that player will be removed from the game, and no player wants to miss time on game day," NFL vice president of football operations Merton Hanks told USA Today's Tom Pelissero on Wednesday. "Can you imagine having a player that you've designed a play for not in the game because he's chosen not to adhere to the padding options that every other player has to adhere to?"

Being removed from the game doesn't mean ejection. Rather, the player will be taken off the field until he is equipped with the proper gear, similar to if he ran on the field without a helmet or shoulder pads.

The NFL approved the rule in 2012, but it allowed players to choose whether or not to wear them last season.

Some players, especially wide receivers and defensive backs, initially scoffed at the idea of being forced to wear the pads. Denver Broncos cornerback Quentin Jammer called the rule "dumb" last year, and San Diego Chargers linebacker Jarret Johnson defined it as a "PR stunt."

However, not everyone has a problem with the rule.

"I didn't always wear them," Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald told Pelissero. "But I would take thigh contusions or hip pointers or knee bruises, and I just started wearing them to protect those injuries. This is all about adjustments. They change the rule, we find the way to adjust and continue to go on."

The rule is another example of the NFL trying to make the game safer any way it can. Even if some players hate the pads, they'll hate missing plays even more.

Follow Kevin Patra on Twitter @kpatra.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW