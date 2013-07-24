Larry Fitzgerald OK with HGH testing, says it will keep NFL fair

But there are three areas that need to be ironed out before a deal can be finalized: procedural, economic and due process/appeals. Among key procedural questions: How often will the players be tested, how will the samples be taken, and how will they be stored, as well as destroyed? The chain of custody for the samples also must be determined. And each HGH testing kit costs $2,200, so who'll be footing the bill is something that needs to be discussed as well.