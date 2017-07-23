Larry Fitzgerald not ready to retire: 'I can still play at a high level'

Published: Jul 23, 2017 at 09:47 AM

GLENDALE, Az. -- Veteran Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald isn't going into this season as if it will be his last.

But it very well could be.

Fitzgerald has broached the subject of retirement the past few offseasons -- including this one -- but he's back for his 14th, all with the Cardinals.

He said his confidence remains as high as ever and feels that he'll be as effective as ever. Why wouldn't he after coming off a 2016 season in which he had 107 catches, 1,023 receiving yards and six touchdowns?

"I can still play at a high level," Fitzgerald said Sunday, Day 2 of Arizona's training camp at University of Phoenix Stadium. "If my number is called I can still make a play."

Fitzgerald continues to be the Cardinals' top receiving threat, although he plays mainly from the slot and isn't the deep option that he was earlier in his career. He's also one of the most respected players of this era, especially because of his humility, tenacity and willingness to do everything from outleap defenders for a jump ball to blocking outside linebackers on a sweep by running back David Johnson.

But, that "R" word. It's hanging over him now more than ever. He turns 34 in August and said quite honestly that, "most athletes don't retire, they get retired."

Fitzgerald wants to drop his own mic.

He's already spoken with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who is still playing of course, but also retired future Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Tony Gonzalez about when they knew to keep playing and when to hang it up.

They each had various reasons -- some physical, some because they had other interests -- but each told him that they knew when to stop and when not to.

What was most intriguing about Fitzgerald's lengthy question and answer session about retirement with reporters Sunday was that he said he didn't want to end his career as a shell of himself. He referenced NBA legend Michael Jordan trying to hang on for one last run with the Washington Wizards, Shaquille O'Neal gasping for one last shot with the Celtics and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Tony Dorsett fading out with the Broncos.

Fitzgerald cited Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson and NBA great Tim Duncan as players walking away from competition with more left than just their dignity. They could have played longer, he said, but retired before Father Time took away their full effectiveness.

"I feel good now," Fitzgerald said. "When that changes, I'll let you know."

Fitzgerald also said when he does retire, it will come with no fanfare.

Until that day, Fitzgerald plans to continue being the stellar player and teammate that he always has been. Coach Bruce Arians knows how valuable Fitzgerald is and isn't going to put him in harm's way early in the preseason. Fitzgerald and quarterback Carson Palmer already have been ruled out of next week's Hall of Fame game with the Dallas Cowboys.

Fitzgerald told me that he's also been cleared by the team to remain in Canton, Ohio, for a few extra days to watch former Cardinals teammate and friend Kurt Warner get inducted into the Hall of Fame.

There is no doubt Fitzgerald will join Warner in Canton one day. Fitzgerald really has nothing else to prove to anyone but himself that this season, he is still one of the NFL's Elite.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.

news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.

news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.

news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.

news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.

news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.

news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.

news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.

news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE