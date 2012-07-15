Around the League

Presented By

Larry Fitzgerald: Cardinals' window for success short

Published: Jul 15, 2012 at 03:42 AM

On the eve of the Arizona Cardinals' final preseason game this season, perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will turn 29 years old. Few players take as much care of their bodies the way that Fitzgerald does, but after eight seasons in the NFL, Fitzgerald acknowledges that he's likely on the backside of his career.

Brooks: Marshall vs. Jackson

Brandon Marshall ( Bears) and Vincent Jackson (Bucs) both joined new teams. Who's better? Bucky Brooks examines. More ...

"I don't have another eight, nine years to play," Fitzgerald said, according to a Saturday report from Dan Bickley of The Arizona Republic. "I would love to, but realistically, that's not going to happen. So the window of opportunity is short, and that's another reason why I talked to Michael (Floyd), why I talk to Andre (Roberts).

"I tell them, 'Before you know it, you're going to look down and find gray hair in your beard. You're going to be sore in parts that were never sore before. It changes that fast, and I never realized that before. So I need your best right now.' Adrian (Wilson) is telling the defense the same thing, getting everyone to buy in because we need to make it happen now."

A desire to hoist the Lombardi Trophy and an awareness that he won't play forever might have been behind Fitzgerald's involvement in the team's pursuit of a quarterback in the post-Kurt Warner Era. The wideout gave his verbal approval of Kevin Kolb during the lockout and was at the team's facility when the club hosted Peyton Manning in March. To help take some of the heat off himself, therefore making the entire offense better, Fitzgerald also advocated for the selection of Notre Dame wideout Michael Floyd in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

"When it's all said and done, I don't want people to say, 'Yeah, he was a talented guy who put up numbers, but he was never able to win the ultimate prize,' " Fitzgerald said. "That's where my mind-set is at."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW