Larry Fitzgerald: Calvin Johnson better fantasy option

With NFL training camps approaching, fantasy football draft season is right around the corner. The debate over which wide receiver should be taken first seems to be an open-and-shut case this season.
During a Wednesday morning appearance on ESPN's "SportsCenter," the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver said Detroit Lions superstar Calvin Johnson is the superior fantasy option because of their respective quarterback situations.
You could spin that comment as a shot toward Kevin Kolb and John Skelton. Or you could just recognize it for what it is: The truth. Kolb and Skelton aren't remotely in the same class as Matthew Stafford, and pretending otherwise would be phony. Fitzgerald is a man whose fantasy advice you can trust.