Larry Fitzgerald a game-time decision for Cardinals?

Larry Fitzgerald has assured that "everything's good" with his tweaked hamstring, but the Arizona Cardinals have listed their star wide receiver as "questionable" for Sunday's tilt with the Detroit Lions.
Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website suspects the decision on Fitzgerald's Week 2 status could end up being delayed until just before the start of the 4:05 p.m. ET start Sunday. "Sorry, Fitz fantasy owners," Urban adds.
Urban concedes that Fitzgerald will do "everything in his power" to play. Cardinals coach Bruce Arians noted that Fitzgerald "was doing well" in Friday's practice, which matches beat writer reports that the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver was moving better.
The tea leaves suggest Fitzgerald will give it a go at less than 100 percent. We might not have a definitive answer, though, until Sunday afternoon.