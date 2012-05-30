Larry English misses Chargers' practice with bad groin

Plagued by foot injuries that have limited him to just 13 games over the past two seasons, San Diego Chargers outside linebacker Larry English faces an important offseason.
So it's bad news that English was held out of Tuesday's practice after he suffered a strained groin during last week's organized team activities. English possibly could miss the rest of the week, Michael Gehlken of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
"Larry needs to practice, and Larry's been going great," Chargers coach Norv Turner said of the 2009 first-round draft pick (No. 16 overall). "He's had five great weeks. ... I expect him to be back, if not the end of this week, the beginning of next week."
English has started just four games in his career, but he has shown signs of being able to produce when healthy. English has five sacks in the past two seasons, but he'll have to stay healthy to earn a regular role on defense. Antwan Barnes emerged as a legitimate pass-rushing force in 2011, leading the team with 11 sacks. The Chargers also signed free-agent outside linebacker Jarrett Johnson to a five-year, $20 million contract in March to start opposite Shaun Phillips, and they used their 2012 first-round pick on Melvin Ingram, who's regarded as one of the top pass-rushers in this year's draft.
English has two years remaining on his rookie contract, and his base salary of $1,007,500 is neither guaranteed nor prohibitive to where his roster spot would be in jeopardy. The Chargers had just 32 sacks last season, and in a pass-happy league, teams cannot have enough players on the roster with the ability to get to opposing quarterbacks.