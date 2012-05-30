Larry English misses Chargers' practice with bad groin

English has started just four games in his career, but he has shown signs of being able to produce when healthy. English has five sacks in the past two seasons, but he'll have to stay healthy to earn a regular role on defense. Antwan Barnes emerged as a legitimate pass-rushing force in 2011, leading the team with 11 sacks. The Chargers also signed free-agent outside linebacker Jarrett Johnson to a five-year, $20 million contract in March to start opposite Shaun Phillips, and they used their 2012 first-round pick on Melvin Ingram, who's regarded as one of the top pass-rushers in this year's draft.