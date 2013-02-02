Larry Allen: Jerry Jones will present me at Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS -- Longtime Dallas Cowboys guard Larry Allen didn't have to think long before knowing who would introduce him in Canton in August when he's inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fameclass of 2013. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is the choice.
"He's been like a father figure to me," an emotional Allen told NFL Network's Chris Rose after learning of his induction.
"Larry is one of the greatest players in Cowboys history, and arguably the very best guard to ever play the game," Jones said after the announcement. "He was obviously a special talent, but the fierceness and tenacity that he brought to the field separated him from the rest of the pack. I have never been more proud of anyone who has reached the Pro Football Hall Fame. Larry Allen represents the best of the very best."
Allen, known as perhaps the most fearsome offensive lineman of the last 20 years, couldn't help but cry when he learned the news. He repeatedly said that he was overwhelmed and thrilled to have made it to the Hall of Fame. Although he wouldn't be Larry Allen if he didn't say something a little intimidating.
"My thought process when I played the game was I tried to make the other guy quit," Allen said.