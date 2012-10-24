LaRon Landry vows he'll keep 'headhunting' for Jets

Any hopes of a drama-free buildup to Sunday's game between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets were dashed Wednesday.
On the same day Jets coach Rex Ryan reopened his thorny dialogue with Reggie Bush, Gang Green safety LaRon Landry expressed little regret over the knee injury suffered by the Dolphins running back in their Week 3 confrontation.
"(Bush) will remember that hit. Every time he sees me, he will remember that hit," Landry told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.
Landry drove helmet-first into Bush's knee on the play. It wasn't flagrant, but Landry refused to apologize for the hit, which forced Bush out of the game.
"If I get penalized, I'm not going to stop hitting or headhunting," Landry said. "I'm not going to stop the way I play. Just watch the way (Bush) runs on Sunday. I'm not going to overtalk it or make it a story."
It's a little late for that.