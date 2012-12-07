LaRon Landry used fake ID to play youth football

There's not much to laugh about when it comes to the New York Jets these days, but LaRon Landry is doing his best.
The team's starting safety is preparing to square off against his brother, Dawan Landry, on Sunday when the Jets visit the Jacksonville Jaguars. The pending reunion brought up memories of LaRon's childhood introduction to the gridiron.
The New York Jets are struggling this season for one reason only -- QB Mark Sanchez, Kimberly Jones writes. More ...
LaRon told the New York Daily News he sported a fake ID at age 4 to gain entrance into a pee-wee football league for children ages 5 and up.
Landry skipped over the meaty details of how said ID was dreamt up, designed and manufactured, commenting only on the punishment it led to for opposing 2-foot-tall running backs.
"They called me the hammer," he said.
We're still pondering this origin story.