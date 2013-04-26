LaRod Stephens-Howling, Steelers agree to contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers walk into the second day of the 2013 NFL Draft with a need at running back, but they're chipping away at that weakness.
NFL '13 DRAFT XTRA
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the team agreed to terms with former Arizona Cardinals running back LaRod Stephens-Howling on a one-year contract. The Steelerslater confirmed the move.
Stephens-Howling gives the Steelers a dynamic third-down back and a core special teams player who proved himself to be a dangerous return man during his four seasons in Arizona. His role on offense will hinge on how effective the Steelers are at finding creative ways to use Stephens-Howling in the scheme.
The Steelersremain interested in free-agent Ahmad Bradshaw, according to Rapoport, but even if they don't sign the former New York Giants running back, the presence of Stephens-Howling could mean trouble for Baron Batch's third-string roster spot.
Pittsburgh isn't out of the woods. The Steelers still lack a foundation at running back, and we expect the team to look for help in the draft starting possibly with the 48th pick in the second round.
UPDATE: The Steelers further addressed their running back needs by selecting Michigan State's Le'Veon Bell with the 16th pick in the second round.