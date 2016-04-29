Laremy Tunsil will not face NFL discipline over Twitter video

For the most part, Laremy Tunsil likely will leave behind the issues that led to his now-infamous draft slide. But that does not mean Tunsil is completely in the clear as it pertains to his NFL future.
A video showing Tunsil smoking from a bong was posted to his Twitter account shortly before the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft started Thursday. Tunsil, who was selected No. 13 overall by the Miami Dolphins, later said his Twitter account was hacked.
When the post went live, Tunsil immediately admitted to his agent that he was in the video, which he said was two years old, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. Tunsil then called NFL teams and owned up to his past drug use, Rapoport added.
In accordance with the substance of abuse policy, which is part of the collective bargaining agreement negotiated by the NFL and the NFL Players Association, Tunsil's actions in college can still cause him to be entered into the league's substance of abuse program, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.
However, there's no guarantee Tunsil will be entered into the program.
"The determinations are made by clinical professionals," McCarthy said. "The primary objective is to provide assistance to address any issues and give the player the best opportunity to succeed in the league.
"There is no discipline associated with transitioning into this program."
There's a chance the video of Tunsil could lead to potential reference -- and his possible entry -- into the program.
Although there is no discipline associated with entering the program, it would still put Tunsil one step closer to potential discipline. As the policy notes, subsequent violations, once a player is in in the program, will result in a two-game fine, a four-game fine, a four-game suspension, a 10-game suspension and one-year banishment.
McCarthy stressed, however, that Tunsil is not part of the program at this time -- and his entry into the program "is up to the medical clinicians." Tunsil has not failed any drug tests in his two years at Ole Miss, but the video of him smoking from a bong would still merit potential reference into the program.