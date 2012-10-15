Lardarius Webb of Ravens out for season with torn ACL

The Baltimore Ravens are 5-1, but their defense is a shadow of what it was and now moves forward without one of its best players.
A team source confirmed Monday to NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Jeff Darlington that cornerback Lardarius Webb suffered a torn anterior curciate ligament in Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Webb is done for the year.
"He's very upset," a league source with knowledge of the situation told Wilson. "It's a shame. He had worked his butt off. Now, he's got to rehab like crazy to get back for next year. He'll work hard and get it done, but it's not what he wants. He wants to be out there on the field with his teammates."
The Ravens were bracing for this news but might not be as prepared to deal with Webb's loss on the field. Jimmy Smith will start opposite Cary Williams in a secondary that ranks 23rd against the pass.
Linebacker Ray Lewis also suffered a torn triceps in the game, more bad news for a defense that has allowed 200-plus rushing yards two weeks in a row. These aren't the Ravens we're used to, but the changes -- and hurdles -- keep coming for John Harbaugh's team.
UPDATE:Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Lewis suffered a complete tear of his triceps and will miss the remainder of the season.