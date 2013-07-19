Lardarius Webb likely to start Baltimore Ravens camp on PUP list

Lardarius Webb probably will start Baltimore Ravens training camp on the physically unable to perform list, although the cornerback is expected to be healthy enough to start, according to a source informed about Webb's rehab process.
Webb suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament an October win last season over the Dallas Cowboys. The injury sidelined Webb for the rest of the 2012 season.
The source said the medical staff is acting with an abundance of caution when it comes to Webb. Webb "probably" will start camp on the PUP list, the source said.