Language reportedly delays Matt Kalil's Vikings deal

Kalil's agent (Tom Condon of CAA Football) wouldn't be doing his job if he didn't try to avoid offset language, a feat he previously accomplished with the contract for Luke Kuechly, the No. 9 overall pick by the Carolina Panthers. Condon also has precedent from the 2012 draft class on his side. The top three picks in the draft -- Andrew Luck, Robert Griffin III and Trent Richardson -- do not have offset language in their contracts. No. 6 overall pick Morris Claiborne avoided offset language in his deal with the Dallas Cowboys, as did No. 7 overall pick Mark Barron in his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Like Kalil and Kuechly, Griffin, Richardson and Barron are represented by CAA Football.