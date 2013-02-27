Lane Johnson talks strange Bengals combine interview

The Oklahoma offensive tackle was the top performer in five drills and impressed evaluators with his speed and agility in positional work.
Johnson said media trainers from Oklahoma helped him prep for the team interview process in Indianapolis, though he acknowledged a meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals left him scratching his head.
"One thing caught me off guard. I was meeting with Cincinnati, and I went in there and they told me to remember five things," Johnson told XEPRS-AM in San Diego (via SportsRadioInterviews.com). "They just listed five things like a bear, a flower, a tree, a man and like a dog. And they told me to remember those terms, at the end of the meeting to see if I could remember them.
"And from that point on, they listed numbers. They said, like, 9167, and then told me to repeat them in reverse order. So that was probably the weirdest meeting I've ever been a part of."
Remember, teams get only 15 minutes with these guys. It seems odd the Bengals believe an evolutionary version of "Simon" will help them determine if Johnson is capable of protecting Andy Dalton.
For what it's worth, Johnson says he got four of the five memory tests correct. It's unclear if his 20 percent failure rate will take him off the Bengals' draft board.