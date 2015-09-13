Landry's punt return sparks Dolphins over Redskins

3) Alfred Morris carried the Redskins in the first half setting up scoring drives. Morris finished with 121 yards on 25 carries. The Redskins got away from the ground game in the second half, due to in part to game flow and several costly penalties. It's clear that the Redskins will pound the ball this season with Morris and rookie Matt Jones. They'll need the ground game, as DeSean Jackson left early with a hamstring injury and didn't return. The Redskins weren't able to stretch the field with D-Jax on the sideline.