Landry's punt return sparks Dolphins over Redskins

Published: Sep 13, 2015 at 09:17 AM
Kevin Patra

*Jarvis Landry returned a punt for a 69-yard score to give the Miami Dolphins a lead they wouldn't relinquish in a 17-10 win over the Washington Redskins. Here's what you need to know: *

1) It wasn't pretty for Ryan Tannehill, but he'll take the win with special teams help from Jarvis Landry. The Dolphins' quarterback seemingly struggled all game. He was off target often on both short and deep passes. Tannehill never appeared in rhythm and should have been picked several times. Tannehill finished 22-of-34 passing for 224 yards and a score. He missed several wideout targets in the end zone -- one awful pass leading to tight end Dion Sims' leaving the game with an injury. Tannehill won't enjoy the game film, especially his comical fumble.

2) Kirk Cousins moved the Redskins' offense consistently, if not explosively. Buoyed by a great ground game early, the quarterback was able to get the ball out of his hands quickly and made good pre-snap reads. Cousins was accurate, especially on intermediate and crossing routes. It wasn't all positive. He telegraphed a pass early in the contest that was picked. Unlike last year, however, the signal-caller didn't let the mistake snowball. Cousins didn't do anything to make coach Jay Gruden even consider a quarterback change.

3) Alfred Morris carried the Redskins in the first half setting up scoring drives. Morris finished with 121 yards on 25 carries. The Redskins got away from the ground game in the second half, due to in part to game flow and several costly penalties. It's clear that the Redskins will pound the ball this season with Morris and rookie Matt Jones. They'll need the ground game, as DeSean Jackson left early with a hamstring injury and didn't return. The Redskins weren't able to stretch the field with D-Jax on the sideline.

4) Jordan Cameron was Tannehill's go-to target, consistently getting open against linebackers and safeties. The tight end compiled four catches for 74 yards, including a beautiful 27-yard snag he laid out to reel in. Cameron is in for a big season if he can stay healthy.

5) Take the above paragraph and double it for Jordan Reed. The Redskins' tight end was Cousins' go-to target, compiling seven catches for 62 yards and a score on 11 targets. Reed will be indispensible for Cousins all season, if he stays on the field. As with Cameron, that's a gargantuan IF.

6) Ndamukong Suh's impact in his debut didn't show up much on the stat sheet. Washington consistently deployed stretch runs to the outside to stay away from the beefy tackle. In and of itself, forcing offenses to adjust to him is what Suh brings to the table.

7) Brice McCain made an insane interception.

