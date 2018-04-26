Mock Draft

Presented By

Lance Zierlein mock draft 4.0: Chargers trade up for Josh Rosen

Published: Apr 26, 2018 at 06:04 AM
Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

With the 2018 NFL Draft just hours away, here's my final mock of the first round.

Surprise! The Browns want accuracy and a history of winning. Mayfield provides both.

Rumor has it the Browns could move up for this pick, but the Giants get the top pass rusher if they stay put.

The Jets could take Josh Rosen here, but I'm guessing Darnold will be the pick if he's still available.

You could do much worse than Barkley, who should provide an immediate spark to the Browns' running game.

PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH BRONCOS. If Allen is on the board here, Buffalo could make this deal to take the big, strong-armed QB.

The Colts need some "dudes" on defense, and Smith has the potential to be a Pro Bowler early in his career.

Big, powerful and dominant. Nelson isn't just an elite run blocker -- he is the tone-setter the Bucs need.

Ward isn't the biggest corner, but he might be the best in this year's class, and the Bears need talent in the secondary.

Edmunds is big, fast and fills up just about every column on the stat sheet, which should make John Lynch happy.

The Raiders are said to be hot on McGlinchey in a year where quality tackles will be scarce.

Goodbye Ndamukong Suh, hello Vita Vea. The Dolphins are able to plug in another physical force in the middle.

PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. After trading down, the Broncos go with a proven winner who helps strengthen the secondary after the departure of Aqib Talib.

PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH REDSKINS. Rosen could be "Chosen" in this spot if he begins to slide and the Chargers make a move up the board for this perfect fit.

The Packers need a physical cornerback with man-cover talent -- and Hughes' ability in the return game doesn't hurt, either.

The Cardinals are in a little bit of a reset now and it's time to find new leaders to build around like the talented James.

Baltimore needs a wide receiver and Moore could very well be the pick, even if this is a bit of a reach.

PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH CHARGERS. With the Redskins trading back, they would have to be ecstatic to find such a talented run-stuffing option like Payne.

Seattle could very well deal this pick and move to the back of the first round (or out of the first round), but Oliver checks all the boxes for the Seahawks.

Don't be shocked if a team at the back end of the first round moves up to target Vander Esch. If he's here, the Cowboys lock in.

The Lions add a quick-twitch cornerback with ball skills and attitude to shore up the secondary.

Ragnow is said to be moving up the board, and this would clearly be a need pick for the Bengals, who covet size and strength.

PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. Davenport is a little raw, but he has the traits and rush potential to find reps (and sacks) in his rookie season.

Many people see Nate Solder when they look at Miller -- and my guess is Bill Belichick is one of those people.

The Panthers are badly in need of a cornerback and they covet length.

Talented linebacker with the ability to play inside or outside and even give the Titans a pass-rush option.

Upfield pass rusher with loads of potential who is still finding his way as a football player.

If the Saints don't trade up, they would have to be excited to find Hurst sitting there and waiting for them.

The Steelers like speed, intelligence and toughness. Reid fits the bill.

Ridley slides down the board, but this could end up being a perfect pairing for both parties.

This isn't a sexy pick, but with Dalvin Cook coming back from injury, Hernandez is the type of blocker they need for the running game.

The Patriots can always find a blocking tight end, but it will be awfully hard to find a long, athletic pass-catching tight end with Gesicki's physical traits.

PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH EAGLES. The Bengals have the picks to make this move. Cincinnati OC Bill Lazor coached under Chip Kelly and will likely have a plan ready for the explosive Louisville quarterback.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

FSU's Wilson says team moving forward after dispute with coach

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, says the team is moving forward after a dispute with coach Mike Norvell regarding communication between Norvell and Seminoles players about the killing of George Floyd.

news

Florida State's Marvin Wilson vows boycott, alleges coach Norvell lied

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, is alleging head coach Mike Norvell lied regarding communication between Norvell and the team about the killing of George Floyd.

news

2020 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by position

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Full list of invited prospects

news

Heisman winner Joe Burrow solidifies status as top draft pick

Joe Burrow had an incredible season, running away with the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. It appears NFL general managers and executives also think very highly of the LSU quarterback.

news

2020 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Lance Zierlein takes a stab at projecting the compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots and Seahawks are the teams positioned to receive the most value when the picks are awarded next year.

news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Pats nab Will Grier in third round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.

news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Broncos snag QB in second round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.

news

Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 4.0: Packers, Patriots nab QB

Bucky Brooks takes his fourth and final crack at predicting how the first round will play out in the 2019 NFL Draft, with two of the league's greatest quarterbacks suddenly getting understudies.

news

Lance Zierlein 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Raiders give offense jolt

Lance Zierlein unveils his final forecast for Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft. There's a trade in the top 10, and the Raiders add some major firepower to their offense after addressing the defense first.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE