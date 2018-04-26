Lance Zierlein mock draft 4.0: Chargers trade up for Josh Rosen

With the 2018 NFL Draft just hours away, here's my final mock of the first round.
Surprise! The Browns want accuracy and a history of winning. Mayfield provides both.
The Jets could take Josh Rosen here, but I'm guessing Darnold will be the pick if he's still available.
You could do much worse than Barkley, who should provide an immediate spark to the Browns' running game.
PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH BRONCOS. If Allen is on the board here, Buffalo could make this deal to take the big, strong-armed QB.
The Colts need some "dudes" on defense, and Smith has the potential to be a Pro Bowler early in his career.
Big, powerful and dominant. Nelson isn't just an elite run blocker -- he is the tone-setter the Bucs need.
Ward isn't the biggest corner, but he might be the best in this year's class, and the Bears need talent in the secondary.
Edmunds is big, fast and fills up just about every column on the stat sheet, which should make John Lynch happy.
The Raiders are said to be hot on McGlinchey in a year where quality tackles will be scarce.
Goodbye Ndamukong Suh, hello Vita Vea. The Dolphins are able to plug in another physical force in the middle.
PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. After trading down, the Broncos go with a proven winner who helps strengthen the secondary after the departure of Aqib Talib.
PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH REDSKINS. Rosen could be "Chosen" in this spot if he begins to slide and the Chargers make a move up the board for this perfect fit.
The Packers need a physical cornerback with man-cover talent -- and Hughes' ability in the return game doesn't hurt, either.
The Cardinals are in a little bit of a reset now and it's time to find new leaders to build around like the talented James.
Baltimore needs a wide receiver and Moore could very well be the pick, even if this is a bit of a reach.
PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH CHARGERS. With the Redskins trading back, they would have to be ecstatic to find such a talented run-stuffing option like Payne.
Seattle could very well deal this pick and move to the back of the first round (or out of the first round), but Oliver checks all the boxes for the Seahawks.
Don't be shocked if a team at the back end of the first round moves up to target Vander Esch. If he's here, the Cowboys lock in.
The Lions add a quick-twitch cornerback with ball skills and attitude to shore up the secondary.
Ragnow is said to be moving up the board, and this would clearly be a need pick for the Bengals, who covet size and strength.
PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. Davenport is a little raw, but he has the traits and rush potential to find reps (and sacks) in his rookie season.
Many people see Nate Solder when they look at Miller -- and my guess is Bill Belichick is one of those people.
The Panthers are badly in need of a cornerback and they covet length.
Talented linebacker with the ability to play inside or outside and even give the Titans a pass-rush option.
Upfield pass rusher with loads of potential who is still finding his way as a football player.
If the Saints don't trade up, they would have to be excited to find Hurst sitting there and waiting for them.
The Steelers like speed, intelligence and toughness. Reid fits the bill.
Ridley slides down the board, but this could end up being a perfect pairing for both parties.
This isn't a sexy pick, but with Dalvin Cook coming back from injury, Hernandez is the type of blocker they need for the running game.
The Patriots can always find a blocking tight end, but it will be awfully hard to find a long, athletic pass-catching tight end with Gesicki's physical traits.
PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH EAGLES. The Bengals have the picks to make this move. Cincinnati OC Bill Lazor coached under Chip Kelly and will likely have a plan ready for the explosive Louisville quarterback.
