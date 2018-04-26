Lance Zierlein mock draft 4.0: Chargers trade up for Josh Rosen

Print
  • By Lance Zierlein
More Columns >

With the 2018 NFL Draft just hours away, here's my final mock of the first round.

PICK

1

Baker Mayfield - QB, Oklahoma

Surprise! The Browns want accuracy and a history of winning. Mayfield provides both.

PICK

2

Bradley Chubb - DE, N.C. State

Rumor has it the Browns could move up for this pick, but the Giants get the top pass rusher if they stay put.

PICK

3

Sam Darnold - QB, USC

The Jets could take Josh Rosen here, but I'm guessing Darnold will be the pick if he's still available.

PICK

4

Saquon Barkley - RB, Penn State

You could do much worse than Barkley, who should provide an immediate spark to the Browns' running game.

PICK

5

Josh Allen - QB, Wyoming

PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH BRONCOS. If Allen is on the board here, Buffalo could make this deal to take the big, strong-armed QB.

PICK

6

Roquan Smith - LB, Georgia

The Colts need some "dudes" on defense, and Smith has the potential to be a Pro Bowler early in his career.

PICK

7

Quenton Nelson - OG, Notre Dame

Big, powerful and dominant. Nelson isn't just an elite run blocker -- he is the tone-setter the Bucs need.

PICK

8

Denzel Ward - CB, Ohio State

Ward isn't the biggest corner, but he might be the best in this year's class, and the Bears need talent in the secondary.

PICK

9

Tremaine Edmunds - LB, Virginia Tech

Edmunds is big, fast and fills up just about every column on the stat sheet, which should make John Lynch happy.

PICK

10

Mike McGlinchey - OT, Notre Dame

The Raiders are said to be hot on McGlinchey in a year where quality tackles will be scarce.

PICK

11

Vita Vea - DT, Washington

Goodbye Ndamukong Suh, hello Vita Vea. The Dolphins are able to plug in another physical force in the middle.

PICK

12

Minkah Fitzpatrick - DB, Alabama

PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. After trading down, the Broncos go with a proven winner who helps strengthen the secondary after the departure of Aqib Talib.

PICK

13

Josh Rosen - QB, UCLA

PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH REDSKINS. Rosen could be "Chosen" in this spot if he begins to slide and the Chargers make a move up the board for this perfect fit.

PICK

14

Mike Hughes - CB, UCF

The Packers need a physical cornerback with man-cover talent -- and Hughes' ability in the return game doesn't hurt, either.

PICK

15

Derwin James - S, Florida State

The Cardinals are in a little bit of a reset now and it's time to find new leaders to build around like the talented James.

PICK

16

D.J. Moore - WR, Maryland

Baltimore needs a wide receiver and Moore could very well be the pick, even if this is a bit of a reach.

PICK

17

Da'Ron Payne - DT, Alabama

PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH CHARGERS. With the Redskins trading back, they would have to be ecstatic to find such a talented run-stuffing option like Payne.

PICK

18

Isaiah Oliver - CB, Colorado

Seattle could very well deal this pick and move to the back of the first round (or out of the first round), but Oliver checks all the boxes for the Seahawks.

PICK

19

Leighton Vander Esch - LB, Boise State

Don't be shocked if a team at the back end of the first round moves up to target Vander Esch. If he's here, the Cowboys lock in.

PICK

20

Jaire Alexander - CB, Louisville

The Lions add a quick-twitch cornerback with ball skills and attitude to shore up the secondary.

PICK

21

Frank Ragnow - C, Arkansas

Ragnow is said to be moving up the board, and this would clearly be a need pick for the Bengals, who covet size and strength.

PICK

22

Marcus Davenport - DE, UTSA

PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. Davenport is a little raw, but he has the traits and rush potential to find reps (and sacks) in his rookie season.

PICK

23

Kolton Miller - OT, UCLA

Many people see Nate Solder when they look at Miller -- and my guess is Bill Belichick is one of those people.

PICK

24

Josh Jackson - CB, Iowa

The Panthers are badly in need of a cornerback and they covet length.

PICK

25

Rashaan Evans - LB, Alabama

Talented linebacker with the ability to play inside or outside and even give the Titans a pass-rush option.

PICK

26

Taven Bryan - DT, Florida

Upfield pass rusher with loads of potential who is still finding his way as a football player.

PICK

27

Hayden Hurst - TE, South Carolina

If the Saints don't trade up, they would have to be excited to find Hurst sitting there and waiting for them.

PICK

28

Justin Reid - S, Stanford

The Steelers like speed, intelligence and toughness. Reid fits the bill.

PICK

29

Calvin Ridley - WR, Alabama

Ridley slides down the board, but this could end up being a perfect pairing for both parties.

PICK

30

Will Hernandez - OG, UTEP

This isn't a sexy pick, but with Dalvin Cook coming back from injury, Hernandez is the type of blocker they need for the running game.

PICK

31

Mike Gesicki - TE, Penn State

The Patriots can always find a blocking tight end, but it will be awfully hard to find a long, athletic pass-catching tight end with Gesicki's physical traits.

PICK

32

Lamar Jackson - QB, Louisville

PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH EAGLES. The Bengals have the picks to make this move. Cincinnati OC Bill Lazor coached under Chip Kelly and will likely have a plan ready for the explosive Louisville quarterback.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0