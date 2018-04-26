Charley Casserly NFL mock draft 3.0: Jaguars get Lamar Jackson

Print
  • By Charley Casserly
More Columns >

Hours before the 2018 NFL Draft, here is my third and final mock.

PICK

1

Sam Darnold - QB, USC

I ignore the noise and give Cleveland the QB I would personally take here.

PICK

2

Saquon Barkley - RB, Penn State

The Giants believe Eli Manning can still play well at age 37. Barkley and free-agent signee Nate Solder give him a chance to do just that.

PICK

3

Baker Mayfield - QB, Oklahoma

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner's infectious competitiveness wins over Gang Green.

PICK

4

Bradley Chubb - DE, N.C. State

Look for a possible trade-back with the QB-hungry Bills. But here, I'll give the Browns a running mate for last year's No. 1 overall pick, Myles Garrett.

PICK

5

Josh Allen - QB, Wyoming

The Broncos coached Allen's North team at the Senior Bowl, and the cannon-armed Wyoming product impressed.

PICK

6

Quenton Nelson - OG, Notre Dame

The best offensive line prospect to hit the NFL draft this millennium.

PICK

7

Derwin James - S, Florida State

A defensive chess piece who can play strong safety, free safety, nickel cornerback and nickel linebacker.

PICK

8

Denzel Ward - CB, Ohio State

One month after re-upping Kyle Fuller, the Bears shore up the other side of their pass defense.

PICK

9

Tremaine Edmunds - LB, Virginia Tech

The best linebacker in this draft.

PICK

10

Mike McGlinchey - OT, Notre Dame

Protecting Derek Carr is a must.

PICK

11

Vita Vea - DT, Washington

After releasing Ndamukong Suh in March, the Dolphins upgrade the position with a younger, fresher, cheaper interior disruptor.

PICK

12

Josh Rosen - QB, UCLA

Do the Bills wind up with the best QB in the draft?

PICK

13

Da'Ron Payne - DT, Alabama

Excellent run defender who has untapped potential as a pass rusher.

PICK

14

Minkah Fitzpatrick - DB, Alabama

The Packers need another pass rusher, but Fitzpatrick is too good to pass up at this point in the draft.

PICK

15

Roquan Smith - LB, Georgia

The playmaking linebacker this defense needs.

PICK

16

Calvin Ridley - WR, Alabama

Joe Flacco could certainly use a WR1 with speed.

PICK

17

Leighton Vander Esch - LB, Boise State

Athletic linebacker who can cover, blitz and play the run.

PICK

18

Marcus Davenport - DE, UTSA

Still raw as a small-school prospect, but this 6-foot-6, 264-pounder brings explosive talent as a pass rusher.

PICK

19

D.J. Moore - WR, Maryland

There's speculation the Cowboys like Moore over Ridley.

PICK

20

Harold Landry - DE, Boston College

Detroit snatches up the third-best edge rusher in a draft class that seriously lacks depth in the QB-hunting department.

PICK

21

Frank Ragnow - C, Arkansas

Fills a need at the pivot. Ability to play guard's an added bonus.

PICK

22

Hayden Hurst - TE, South Carolina

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. After failing to bring Jimmy Graham back to the Big Easy in free agency, the Saints get Drew Brees a versatile weapon in Round 1.

PICK

23

Kolton Miller - OT, UCLA

Fills a major need at left tackle following Nate Solder's departure in free agency.

PICK

24

Derrius Guice - RB, LSU

New offensive coordinator Norv Turner likes to run the ball. Guice fits the bill.

PICK

25

James Daniels - C, Iowa

The Titans need to get better in the center of the offensive line.

PICK

26

Taven Bryan - DT, Florida

Upfield DT who fits Dan Quinn's scheme.

PICK

27

Rashaan Evans - LB, Alabama

PROJECTED TRADE WITH SAINTS. Buffalo fills its biggest need on defense with this instinctive, sideline-to-sideline enforcer.

PICK

28

Jaire Alexander - CB, Louisville

Pass defense has been the Achilles heel for Pittsburgh in recent years.

PICK

29

Lamar Jackson - QB, Louisville

Spectacular athlete who will need time to develop as a passer.

PICK

30

Isaiah Wynn - OL, Georgia

Versatile offensive lineman who excelled at tackle and guard during his time at Georgia.

PICK

31

Josh Jackson - CB, Iowa

Will be an upgrade over Malcolm Butler.

PICK

32

Sony Michel - RB, Georgia

All-around back who can be as good as Alvin Kamara.

Follow Charley Casserly on Twitter @CharleyCasserly.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0