Charley Casserly NFL mock draft 3.0: Jaguars get Lamar Jackson

Hours before the 2018 NFL Draft, here is my third and final mock.
I ignore the noise and give Cleveland the QB I would personally take here.
The Giants believe Eli Manning can still play well at age 37. Barkley and free-agent signee Nate Solder give him a chance to do just that.
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner's infectious competitiveness wins over Gang Green.
Look for a possible trade-back with the QB-hungry Bills. But here, I'll give the Browns a running mate for last year's No. 1 overall pick, Myles Garrett.
The Broncos coached Allen's North team at the Senior Bowl, and the cannon-armed Wyoming product impressed.
The best offensive line prospect to hit the NFL draft this millennium.
A defensive chess piece who can play strong safety, free safety, nickel cornerback and nickel linebacker.
One month after re-upping Kyle Fuller, the Bears shore up the other side of their pass defense.
Protecting Derek Carr is a must.
After releasing Ndamukong Suh in March, the Dolphins upgrade the position with a younger, fresher, cheaper interior disruptor.
Do the Bills wind up with the best QB in the draft?
Excellent run defender who has untapped potential as a pass rusher.
The Packers need another pass rusher, but Fitzpatrick is too good to pass up at this point in the draft.
Joe Flacco could certainly use a WR1 with speed.
Athletic linebacker who can cover, blitz and play the run.
Still raw as a small-school prospect, but this 6-foot-6, 264-pounder brings explosive talent as a pass rusher.
There's speculation the Cowboys like Moore over Ridley.
Detroit snatches up the third-best edge rusher in a draft class that seriously lacks depth in the QB-hunting department.
Fills a need at the pivot. Ability to play guard's an added bonus.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. After failing to bring Jimmy Graham back to the Big Easy in free agency, the Saints get Drew Brees a versatile weapon in Round 1.
Fills a major need at left tackle following Nate Solder's departure in free agency.
New offensive coordinator Norv Turner likes to run the ball. Guice fits the bill.
The Titans need to get better in the center of the offensive line.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH SAINTS. Buffalo fills its biggest need on defense with this instinctive, sideline-to-sideline enforcer.
Pass defense has been the Achilles heel for Pittsburgh in recent years.
Spectacular athlete who will need time to develop as a passer.
Versatile offensive lineman who excelled at tackle and guard during his time at Georgia.
Will be an upgrade over Malcolm Butler.
All-around back who can be as good as Alvin Kamara.
