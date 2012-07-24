Lance Schulters, former Titan, cleared of domestic charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Former Tennessee Titans safety Lance Schulters has been cleared of domestic abuse charges.
He had been accused on July 9 of shoving his ex-girlfriend when she came to visit their two daughters. However, a judge dismissed the charges Tuesday on grounds the woman was not credible. Additionally, an order of protection against Schulters was dissolved.
Schulters played three seasons with the Titans after a Pro Bowl season with the San Francisco 49ers in 1999. He also played for the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints, who released him in 2008. .
