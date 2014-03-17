Lance Moore will visit with Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to replenish their receiving corps. In that vein, the team will check up on Lance Moore.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the veteran pass-catcher is scheduled to visit with the Steelers on Tuesday, according to a source who spoke with the player. CBS Sports first reported the news.
The 30-year-old Moore was cut by the Saints earlier this offseason when his play fell off after nine years in New Orleans. Still, he did have 1,041 yards receiving in 2012.
The Steelerslost receiver Emmanuel Sanders to the Denver Broncos and could lose veteran Jerricho Cotchery, who reportedly is getting a strong look from the Carolina Panthers.
Moore looked like he lost a step last season, but he could add depth as a possession receiver out of the slot.
Pittsburgh will enter 2014 looking for a big step forward from second-year pro Markus Wheaton, alongside Pro Bowl pick Antonio Brown. Aside from utilizing a 2014 NFL Draft deep at the receiver position, general manager Kevin Colbert is likely to add a veteran on the cheap.
