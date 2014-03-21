Lance Moore, Pittsburgh Steelers reach two-year deal

One day after losingJerricho Cotchery to the Carolina Panthers, the Pittsburgh Steelers have found his replacement.
The Steelers announced Friday that they have agreed to terms with former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lance Moore on a two-year contract.
Similar to the signing of Cotchery three years ago, the Steelers are getting Moore at his lowest value -- just one year removed from his only career 1,000-yard season.
In a Thursday conversation with Around The League, Drew Brees waxed nostalgic about Moore's status as an unsung hero of the Saints' high-powered offense over the past six years.
If there's a concern about the 30-year-old Moore, it's that he's starting to decline after battling nagging injuries the past few seasons. His snaps and targets fell off last season even with the Saints' obvious need for more production out of their wide receivers.
With Cotchery and Emmanuel Sanders out of the picture, Moore likely will be used in the slot, while 2013 third-round pick Markus Wheaton joins Antonio Brown in the starting lineup.
Don't be surprised if the Steelers also use an early-round draft pick to add a wide receiver. Ben Roethlisberger has been publicly campaigning for size and physicality at the position ever since Plaxico Burress signed with the Giants nearly a decade ago.
