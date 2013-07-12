Lance Easley was 'more popular than Kim Kardashian'

Lance Easley, the man tenderly known as the "Fail Mary Ref," stopped by NFL Network's "NFL AM" on Friday and reiterated that he made the correct call on that fateful Sept. 24, 2012.
"Yes, that was the correct call as far as simultaneous possession," Easley said. "They (Seattle Seahawks receiver Golden Tate and Green Bay Packers safety M.D. Jennings) went up together. They came down with the ball. It was indisputable as far as the control of the process of the catch. ... All I saw were arms around it locked together, I saw Tate come down first with both hands on the ball, then I saw Jennings come down and they both came down together.
"I was hoping by the time I got to that pile, somebody had definite control, but that prayer was unanswered."
It was a questionable (wrong) call. What was unquestionable, though, was the stir the call created.
Easley said his life the next week was "completely insane."
"My boss called me in and he said, 'Have you heard of Twitter?' I said, 'Yeah, I have a Twitter account. I don't really use it.' He said, 'You've heard of Kim Kardashian?' I said, 'Yeah, I know who that is.' He says, 'Well, you're more popular than she is right now.' I said, 'Well, that's trouble.'"