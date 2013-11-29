Lance Dunbar (knee) out for Dallas Cowboys' season

The Dallas Cowboys had their way on the ground Thursday, hammering the Oakland Raiders for 144 yards using a combination of running backs DeMarco Murray and Lance Dunbar en route to a 31-24 victory.
It didn't last long, with Dunbar suffering a left knee injury that will end his season and require him to go under the knife to repair a posterior lateral corner, the runner confirmed to The Dallas Morning News.
"It's a tough pill to swallow. I'm hurting right now," Dunbar said.
Dunbar said after the game that he felt "all right" and even expressed hope in playing against the Chicago Bears in Week 14.
It's a bitter loss for Dallas largely because Murray hasn't proven he can carry the load as a featured back. Dunbar's 12 carries for 82 yards against Oakland were pivotal for a Cowboys squad that now will lean on a combination of Joseph Randle and Phillip Tanner to produce.