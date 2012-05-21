Lance Briggs would welcome Tommie Harris signing

The Chicago Bears could use defensive tackle depth. The man that helped them win the 2006 NFC Championship is out there, looking for a job. A potential reunion between Tommie Harris and the Bears makes a lot of sense.
The Chicago Tribune reported previously that the Bears have "talked about" bringing Harris back into the fold. That would be welcome news to former teammate Lance Briggs.
"Absolutely he could help. Tommie will make any defensive line better, any team better," Briggs told Vaughn McClure. "Having him, you know that you're getting an elite defensive tackle."
Harris and coach Lovie Smith remain close. Smith attended the funeral for Harris' wife, who tragically passed away in February. Don't be shocked if Briggs gets his wish and Harris is a co-worker once again.