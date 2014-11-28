Lance Briggs placed on Chicago Bears' injured reserve

One day after losing to the Detroit Lions, the Chicago Bears have acknowledged the season is over for one of their most decorated players.
The team announced Friday that linebacker Lance Briggs has been placed on injured reserve after injuring his groin in a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.
Briggs turned 34 years old last month. Game Rewind revealed that he had lost a step this season, resulting in just 35 tackles over eight games. His absence should mean more consistent playing time for 2013 second-round draft pick Jon Bostic.
Now that Briggs' 12th season is over, it's possible that his Bears career is also finished after playing the fifth-most games (170) in franchise history.
The seven-time Pro Bowl selection acknowledged early this month that this is probably his last season in Chicago.
Along with Brian Urlacher, Briggs will be remembered as the backbone of Lovie Smith's defense that peaked with a Super Bowl XLI appearance.
