Around the League

Presented By

Lance Briggs fills Brian Urlacher's role in Chicago

Published: May 22, 2013 at 12:31 AM

One of the side effects of linebacker Brian Urlacher's retirement from the Chicago Bears is that Lance Briggs now will be calling the defensive plays.

Top 100 Players of 2013

brady

Make sure you vote for the Top 100 players of 2013. Voting ends May 31. Get your vote in. More ...

The weakside linebacker volunteered for the duty usually reserved for the middle man.

Briggs said Tuesday he has made a concerted effort to be a leader on a team that lost several veterans.

"I'm just more vocal now," Briggs said, via the Chicago Tribune. "We have a lot of great players, so for me it's just getting guys aligned and getting them in the best position to compete."

Briggs is coming to grips with the fact that for the first time in his 11-year NFL career, Urlacher won't be there to run the show.

"It's very different," Briggs said. "I didn't call the plays before, and now I am. I just have a lot of respect. I've been spoiled for the last 10 years."

Harrison: Top 20 Games of 2012

The 2012 season was one for the ages. Which games will be remembered the most in NFL lore? Elliot Harrison gives you the Top 20.

More ...

The Bears brought in several young linebackers -- Jon Bostic and Khaseem Greene -- who they hope will join with the veteran to form the next Urlacher-Briggs combo for years to come. Briggs said he's looking forward to mentoring the young players so they can be ready to contribute heavily this season.

"These young guys are wide-eyed, flying around, very smart guys," Briggs said. "You'll get to know more about them once we put pads on but they're soaking it in really fast, picking it up, so I'm excited to see what they're going to do."

Follow Kevin Patra on Twitter @kpatra.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW