LaMichael James wants big role on San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers running back LaMichael James barely has made a peep behind Frank Gore and Kendall Hunter this season. Except on Twitter.
James has received just three carries for zero yards, leaving him to question his role Tuesday in a tweet he later deep-sixed.
"Some things I just don't understand at all," James wrote, per CSN Bay Area. "I don't work at State Farm, I'm not trying to be insurance."
Get in line, LaMichael.
We've already heard from Gore, who badgered coach Jim Harbaugh for more carries after running the ball just 11 times in a Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Gore saw a heavier workload in Thursday's drubbing of the St. Louis Rams, but backups Anthony Dixon and James have accounted for just 7 percent of 49ers touches on the ground.
The biggest issues for James are, in order: (1) Gore remains a stud; (2) Colin Kaepernick swallows up carries; and (3) Hunter simply is the better option as a backup. Clear away those obstacles and James is in business.