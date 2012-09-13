LaMarr Woodley: Pittsburgh Steelers 'won't be' 0-2

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't started a season 0-2 dating back to 2002, a figure that will be tested when the New York Jets visit on Sunday.
When NFL Network and NFL.com's Aditi Kinkhabwala reminded LaMarr Woodley about the streak Wednesday, the Steelers linebacker cut in.
Call it a guarantee of sorts (as Jets personnel men scurry for thumbtacks and space on the bulletin board).
Many imagined it would be New York struggling for its first win of the year in the unfriendly environment of Heinz Field, but coach Rex Ryan and his team burst out of the gate with a 48-28 win over the Buffalo Bills in the opener. Meanwhile, the Steelers looked human in a loss to Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.
Pittsburgh isn't used to imploding out of the gate. And that nitpicked 0-2 team from a decade ago? They wound up 10-5-1 and champions of the AFC North. That's how it's been done in Pittsburgh for years -- children in that town know nothing of ugly seasons.