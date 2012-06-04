Lamar Miller signs with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphinsannounced Monday the signing of fourth-round pick Lamar Miller to a four-year contract.
Darlington: 'Hard Knocks' in Miami
Financial terms were not disclosed, but as the 97th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Miller's contract has an expected value of $2.586 million with a signing bonus of $486,000.
A 5-foot-11, 212-pound running back, Miller gained 1,918 yards and scored 15 touchdowns on the ground in his 23 games at the University of Miami, adding 28 receptions for 181 yards and a touchdown. Miller also averaged 25 yards on 15 kick returns, returning one kick 88 yards for a touchdown against Ohio State in 2010.
Miller opted to turn pro after spending just one season as a starter -- and with two years of eligibility remaining -- believing that he was worthy of a first-round pick.
Miller showed off his speed, running the 40 yard dash in 4.4 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he slid out of the first two days of the draft. The Dolphins then snatched him with the second pick of the fourth round. Miller will compete with Steve Slaton for the No. 3 role in Miami behind Reggie Bush and Daniel Thomas, though his initial contributions might come on special teams. Clyde Gates, a fourth-round pick in 2011, averaged 24.8 yards per kick return last season, but Miller could push him for that role.
The Dolphins now have three unsigned draft picks from 2012: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and third-round picks Michael Egnew and Olivier Vernon.