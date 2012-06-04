Lamar Miller signs with Dolphins

Miller showed off his speed, running the 40 yard dash in 4.4 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he slid out of the first two days of the draft. The Dolphins then snatched him with the second pick of the fourth round. Miller will compete with Steve Slaton for the No. 3 role in Miami behind Reggie Bush and Daniel Thomas, though his initial contributions might come on special teams. Clyde Gates, a fourth-round pick in 2011, averaged 24.8 yards per kick return last season, but Miller could push him for that role.