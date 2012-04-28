Lamar Miller doesn't go far; Dolphins draft Miami RB

Lamar Miller got lucky Saturday, as the former Miami Hurricane found out he won't have to move in his new professional home.
"To be in my hometown, to get a chance to play for a Super Bowl, that's always a great thing," Miller told the Associated Press. "I'm just ready to put the team on the map."
The Miami Dolphins traded up to select Miller with the 97th overall pick Saturday, adding some needed explosive ability to their offense. Miller was taken off a lot of draft boards because of his knee, but he is a dynamic player in the open.
"I was upset at first," he said after waiting more than 36 hours to hear his name announced. "But now I'm happy with where I'm at."
Miller could struggle in pass protection and looks more like a situational player, which reminds us of a bigger Reggie Bush. Perhaps Miller will replace Bush in a season or two.