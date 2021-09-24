Lamar Jackson deserves to be one of NFL's highest-paid players; how Bears can help Justin Fields

Like it or not, it's time for all of the football world to acknowledge Lamar Jackson is one of the top five quarterbacks in the NFL.

Yes, the former MVP might have an unorthodox playing style, but that certainly doesn't take away from my appreciation for his talents as the league's most explosive player.

That's why I am growing increasingly frustrated by the naysayers suggesting the fourth-year pro is akin to a wait-and-see project when it comes to his market value. While I understand the lofty standard created by Patrick Mahomes as the first player to crack $40 million in average annual salary, Jackson absolutely belongs in that exclusive club.

Let's just take a look at what No. 8 has accomplished by the age of 24, with his rookie deal due to expire after next season. Jackson owns a 31-8 mark as a starter and he's led his team to the playoffs in all three of his seasons. He has flourished as the director of a creative, run-based attack that utilizes the quarterback like a tailback in the Single Wing offense. Jackson has posted back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons -- no other QB in NFL history has two seasons with 1,000-plus rushing yards.

Sparked by Jackson's rushing prowess, the Ravens have averaged 195.1 rush yards since 2020 (most in the NFL) and they've had the NFL's top rushing offense in each of the last two seasons. Baltimore currently ranks No. 1 in rushing offense again with 440 rush yards over the first two games of the 2021 campaign. They've weathered a storm of injuries at running back, just as I said they would a couple weeks ago. Jackson leads the team with 28 carries for 193 yards, which is the most rush yards by a QB through a team's first two games since 1950.