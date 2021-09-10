Five NFL rookies I can't wait to watch in Week 1; why T.J. Watt is worth $112 million

Well, it doesn't appear Larry Fitzgerald will be returning to the field any time soon -- if ever again. After saying he just didn't "have the urge to play right now" back in August, the 38-year-old reiterated that mindset earlier this week.

"I miss the interaction with my teammates, but I'm in a good place," Fitzgerald said on his SiriusXM Radio show with Jim Gray. "Spending time with the family, playing a little golf, doing a little travel, a chance to spend some time with people you never really get a chance to spend time with at this time of year.

"The desire to play at this time is the same as it's been. I'm very comfortable with that. But you never know what tomorrow holds. Right now, I'm very content. I'm very content."

If Fitzgerald fails to regain his zest for the game and ultimately does hang up the cleats for good, well, he certainly left an indelible impression on the football world, particularly among evaluators. The 6-foot-3, 218-pounder changed the way scouts value skills over prototypical athletic traits. At his best, Fitzgerald was a craftsman with extraordinary hand-eye coordination and ball skills. He is the most natural pass catcher that I have scouted, and his hand strength is legendary. It is rare for pass catchers to catch every ball in their hands, but Fitzgerald never cradled the ball or utilized a "body catch" technique to make contested grabs in crowds.

While those traits certainly have impacted how scouts analyze receivers, Fitzgerald's remarkable performance during the 2008 playoffs helped alter how evaluators view pass catchers in the team-building pecking order. The 11-time Pro Bowler shattered all postseason receiving records with 30 catches, 546 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in a run that resulted in the Cardinals nearly winning the team's first Lombardi Trophy. Fitzgerald's spectacular run showed the football world that a wideout could function as the driving force of a championship-caliber offense. Prior to that point, the engines of NFL offenses were quarterbacks or running backs. With Fitzgerald dominating the game on the outside, it sparked the imagination of coaches and executives around the league that it is possible to build a championship team around a receiver.

Perhaps No. 11's success is one of the reasons why pass catchers have surpassed runners as the most important non-quarterback playmakers. Team builders have discovered that it is easier to depend on perimeter players than grinders. Moreover, scouts and executives have determined that an elite wide receiver could anchor an offense with the league trending toward a more pass-centric approach.