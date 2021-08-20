Around the NFL

Larry Fitzgerald on NFL future: 'I just don't have the urge to play right now'

Published: Aug 20, 2021 at 03:52 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Larry Fitzgerald won't be suiting up for the Arizona Cardinals for the start of the season, but the future Hall of Fame wide receiver stopped just short Friday of announcing his retirement.

Joining Jim Gray for the latest episode of SiriusXM's "Let's Go," which airs on Mad Dog Sports Radio, Fitzgerald was asked if he plans to be on the field this season or become a full-time radio broadcaster.

"For now, I'll be a radio broadcaster," Fitzgerald replied. "Jim, to be honest with you, I just don't have the urge to play right now. I don't know how I'll feel in September, October, November moving forward, but I just, today, I just don't have the urge. And I think I have to be respectful of that. Football is not one of those games you want to walk out there and play and not be fully engaged and ready to prepare and do the things necessary that you need to do."

Even as he left the door open for a late-season return, it's the closest the soon-to-be 38-year-old Fitzgerald has come to a full-blown retirement announcement.

The Cardinals have moved on in their wide receiver corps, adding veteran A.J. Green and rookie Rondale Moore this offseason. Yet, the organization has consistently left open the possibility of a potential return, should Fitzgerald change his mind.

"The ball is in his court," coach Kliff Kingsbury said of Fitzgerald last month.

Barring a late-season change of heart -- possibly to chase that elusive Super Bowl ring -- Fitzgerald's career would finish with 17 seasons in Arizona. The 11-time Pro Bowler compiled 17,492 receiving yards, second-most all-time, 1,432 receptions, 121 touchdowns, and countless highlight plays that are sure to be shown when he's eventually inducted into Canton.

The full episode of "Let's Go," which also features Tom Brady, airs on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio at 6 p.m. ET.

