Ladarius Green to take on bigger role in Chargers' O

In a recent episode of the Around The League Podcast, NFL Media's Bucky Brooks suggested that Ladarius Green is ready to become a key playmaker between the hashes for the San Diego Chargers.
The 2012 fourth-round draft pick is a breakout candidate as long as new coordinator Frank Reich utilizes more two-tight end sets this year.
Green "showed some flashes" in minicamp, according to the Bleacher Report's Dan Pompei, who confirmed the Chargersplan to get the third-year tight end more involved in 2014.
The Bolts need an infusion of speed in Reich's fast-break offense, and Green is one of the NFL's fastest tight ends.
Green can line up at tight end, in the slot and out wide. The question is whether he can double last year's numbers (17 receptions, 367 yards, three touchdowns) without overtaking Antonio Gates as the No. 1 tight end.
He had more than five targets in a game just once last season. We believe that will happen on a weekly basis this year.
