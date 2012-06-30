La Russa: Bill Belichick hasn't hinted at retirement

"Never," La Russa told ESPNBoston.com. "That's one of the great things about Bill. He's into the moment. I spent that day with him [in June at Patriots minicamp], and I spent a little time in spring training with him, and it's all about the offseason, the roster, preparing the drills for the camp; he's all in to the 2012-13 season. There isn't anything that even begins to hint that he's thinking beyond."