L.C. Greenwood of famed 1970s Pittsburgh Steelers dies at 67

Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end L.C. Greenwood, who won four Super Bowls as a member of the Steel Curtain defense, has died. He was 67.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office said Greenwood died Sunday just before noon from undisclosed causes at Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Greenwood was a six-time Pro Bowl pick and two-time All-Pro during his career from 1969 to 1981, and he was honored on the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 1970s.
Famous for wearing gold cleats when he played, Greenwood joined Joe Greene, Ernie Holmes and Dwight White to form the line that served as the linchpin for the defense that helped the Steelers win four Super Bowls in a six-year span.
"L.C. was one of the most beloved Steelers during the most successful period in team history, and he will be missed by the entire organization," Rooney and team president Art Rooney II said in a statement released by the team. "He will be forever remembered for what he meant to the Steelers both on and off the field."
Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel echoed the Rooneys, calling Greenwood "one of the greats ever." The Steelers named Greenwood to the franchise's all-time team in 2007.
"He was one of those guys who really brought tradition and toughness to our town," Keisel said. "It's hard to hear."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.