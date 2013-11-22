Kyle Williams to Kansas City Chiefs' injured reserve

One week after he was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs, the receiver and return man was placed on injured reserve with a torn ACL.
Before the the team announced the news, Williams took to Twitter on Friday to confirm that his fourth NFL campaign is a wrap:
Kansas City re-signed wide receiver Chad Hall to fill the void, but losing Williams -- who also tore up his knee last year -- strips the Chiefs of an experienced return specialist.
Williams didn't contribute in Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos after hauling in 12 catches for 113 yards this season with the 49ers, who cut him earlier this month after three-plus seasons in San Francisco.