Kyle Williams: Buffalo Bills must adapt to Tom Brady

"With us playing Tom Brady twice a year, you have to do different things to him," defensive lineman Kyle Williams told Tim Graham of The Buffalo News. "Because if you're going to get in your defense, and 'This is what we're going to stay in, and we're going to play it well,' no matter how well you play, he's eventually going to figure out how to spin the top on you. That's one of the great things about what we're doing now."