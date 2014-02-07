Kyle Shanahan: Kirk Cousins is a 'hell of a player'

Backup quarterback Kirk Cousins reportedly has spoken with the Washington Redskins about the possibility of a trade that would allow him to start for another team.
Might Kyle Shanahan be interested now that the former Redskins coordinator is running the Cleveland Browns' offense?
"I think Kirk's a hell of a player," Shanahan told WKRK Cleveland, via The Plain Dealer, on Thursday. " ... He had some good moments, and he had some moments I think he'll learn from, but I think Kirk did a good job for us and really was a good backup player for us out there."
Asked if he planned to make a push for Cousins to land in Cleveland, Shanahan cited the NFL's rules against tampering.
Although Shanahan believes Cousins has the ability to start in the NFL, a source tells The Plain Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot that it's "highly unlikely" the Browns will talk trade with the Redskins.
Why would they surrender valuable rebuilding currency for Cousins when it's no sure bet that he would beat out Brian Hoyer for the starting job? Look for the front office to address the position in the 2014 NFL Draft instead.
