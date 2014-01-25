Kyle Shanahan, Jim Hostler finalists for Ravens' OC job

It's down to Kyle Shanahan and Jim Hostler for the Baltimore Ravens' offensive coordinator position, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back coach Kirby Wilson interviewed for the job Friday, but the Ravensdecided to go in another direction, Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source informed of the Ravens' thinking. Wilson is expected to joinMike Zimmer's staff with the Minnesota Vikings, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
The Ravens' offense ranked No. 29 in the NFL in 2013 under Jim Caldwell's guidance following the team's Super Bowl XLVII-winning season. Caldwell accepted the Detroit Lions' coaching job this month, creating the vacancy in Baltimore.
Shanahan found success as the Texans' offensive coordinator before bringing mixed results in the same role for the Redskins. Washington's offense was stellar in 2012 on its way to the NFC East crown, but struggled mightily in 2013 with a recovering Robert Griffin III under center.
Hostler is currently the Ravens' wide receivers coach, a post he has held since 2008. He was the San Francisco 49ers' offensive coordinator in 2007, but he lasted only one season.